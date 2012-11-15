FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. could grow 3 percent if budget resolved quickly: Fed's Lacker
November 15, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

U.S. could grow 3 percent if budget resolved quickly: Fed's Lacker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARLESTON, West Virginia (Reuters) - The U.S. economy could expand 3 percent or more next year if Congress resolves disagreements over the budget before the end of this year, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

“Rapid and convincing progress toward fiscal sustainability ... might release a rush of pent-up spending,” he said.

At the same time, the absence of a resolution to the so-called fiscal cliff of expiring tax cuts and drastic spending reductions could lead to a small contraction in the economy lasting one or two quarters, Lacker cautioned. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish)

