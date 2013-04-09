FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lacker: U.S. growth on track despite weaker March payrolls
April 9, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Lacker: U.S. growth on track despite weaker March payrolls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday he was not concerned by a weaker-than-expected March payroll report, which alarmed markets that the economy might suffer a ‘spring swoon’ when it was published last week.

“My forecast is intact,” Lacker told reporters after delivering a speech at the University of Richmond on ending ‘too big to fail’ banks.

“This recovery is one with some stretches of above-trend growth and some stretches of below-trend growth,” he said. “I still think we’re going to get a little over 2.0 (percent GDP growth), maybe 2-1/4 (percent) this year.”

Lacker, who is one of the most hawkish Fed officials but does not have a vote on its policy-setting committee this year, said that he judges the current trend growth rate of the U.S. economy to be 2 percent.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
