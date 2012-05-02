FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Lacker sees rate rise likely next year
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

Fed's Lacker sees rate rise likely next year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker speaks during the Charlotte Chamber's Economic Outlook Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

NORFOLK, Virginia (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise official interest rates next year to keep inflation at the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said today.

Lacker, an inflation hawk who is a 2012 voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and has dissented at all three meetings this year, said further monetary easing would do little to boost growth while leading to an undesired inflation spike.

“It would be quite hard to justify additional monetary stimulus, absent a dramatic deterioration in economic conditions, which I do not view as likely,” Lacker told the Economics Club of Hampton Roads.

Lacker said a depressed housing sector was a key factor holding back the economic recovery.

“A lengthy adjustment process in housing seems inevitable,” said Lacker, who opposed the Fed’s purchases of mortgage-related securities, arguing they crossed the line into fiscal policy.

The labor market is improving, said Lacker, and should continue to do so this year. He remains sanguine about the inflation outlook and anchored inflation expectations for now.

Still, he pushed back against calls for further Fed action.

“The impediments to growth ... are factors for which monetary policy is not the remedy,” Lacker said.

U.S. economic growth registered just 2.2 percent in the first quarter, weaker than economists had expected. But consumer spending proved robust, which Lacker took as an encouraging sign that recent job growth was boosting consumer confidence.

In response to the Great Recession, the Fed cut interest rates to effectively zero and bought some $2.3 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities in an effort to keep down long-term borrowing costs.

Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Neil Stempleman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.