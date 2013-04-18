FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lacker says inflation expectations still well-anchored
April 18, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Lacker says inflation expectations still well-anchored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, participates in a session titled, "Help or Harm: Central Bank Monetary Policies at the Outer Limits" NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arch policy hawk Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said on Thursday that expectations for future U.S. inflation remained well-anchored, despite massive Fed policy easing that he had personally opposed.

“I have been impressed by the stability of inflation expectations. People are pretty confident we’re not going to let it get away from 2 percent. I like that,” Lacker told CNBC television in an interview. “I think we’re in a good place now, but I think we shouldn’t be complacent,” he said.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

