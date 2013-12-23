Fed's Lacker: Taper call 'a slam dunk,' but changes possible - CNBC

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining How the Dodd-Frank Act Could Result in More Taxpayer-Funded Bailouts" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s decision to slow its monthly bond purchases was justified by an improving labor market but the central bank could still adjust the pace of tapering based on incoming data, a top Fed official said on Monday.

“I think the time was right,” Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, a long-time critic of the Fed’s monthly bond purchases, said in an interview on CNBC-TV. “Given the data....this decision was kind of a slam dunk.”

The Fed said last week that it would modestly trim the pace of its asset purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion a month even while acknowledging that the recovery in the U.S. economy that the program was meant to accelerate was far from complete.

Still, the jobless rate has declined sharply this year to 7 percent in November, nearly a full percentage point below its level when 2013 began, and the rate of overall economic growth in the third quarter was the strongest in nearly two years.

Lacker acknowledged that the Fed could still speed up or slow down the pace of stimulus withdrawal as needed.

“You have to consider the door open to us pausing if the data comes in weaker than thought or accelerating if the data comes in stronger,” he said, though he added that he would want to see a substantial change in current trends before pausing.

“You don’t want to over-react to a little swing” in the jobless rate, Lacker said.

Nodding to the uncertain outlook for the economy, the Fed last week also suggested overnight interest rates could stay at record lows even if the jobless rate drops below the central bank’s previously-set 6.5 percent threshold.

“This moves ties us down a little bit less,” Lacker said. “The 6.5 percent is something we laid out there and you don’t want to erode credibility by yanking it around, down or up.”

The Fed has kept rates near zero since 2008 and inflation has remained low even as the Fed’s multiple bond-buying programs swelled its balance sheet to nearly $4 trillion.

One measure of inflation released on Monday showed consumer prices excluding food and energy rose just 1.1 percent in the year to October, far from the Fed’s 2 percent comfort zone.

Lacker, who has a reputation for being tough on inflation, said inflation expectations have remained closer to 2 percent but conceded that price pressures have not materialized.

“If you told me in early 2009 about who much we’d buy, what our balance sheet would look like, I would have thought it would have spooked markets and induced some erosion of credibility,” he said.

Lacker, not a current voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee, has often said asset purchases do little to offset the slowing population growth and productivity holding back overall growth.

He said the economy is likely to grow at a 2.25 percent rate next year, below the Fed’s forecasted range of 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent, adding that consumers will spend more sparingly for years to come.

“Households, they’ve been through the worst recession since the 80s,” he said. “They’ve learned the world is a riskier place than they thought and that’s going to have a lasting effect on their willingness to spend.”