FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Lacker repeats view of 'strong' case for June rate hike
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lacker repeats view of 'strong' case for June rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining How the Dodd-Frank Act Could Result in More Taxpayer-Funded Bailouts" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

SARASOTA, Fla. (Reuters) - The case for the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates in June remains “strong,” a top Fed official said on Friday, dismissing the impact of a rising dollar and falling oil prices as temporary.

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who has long called for a prompt tightening of monetary policy, repeated his views that consumer spending, the labor market and other economic conditions have improved significantly over the last year.

“Unless incoming economic reports diverge substantially from projections, the case for raising rates will remain strong at the June meeting,” Lacker said in prepared remarks for a Global Interdepedence Center event here.

Lacker’s remarks on monetary policy on Friday were a repeat of his views in a March 31 speech he delivered.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.