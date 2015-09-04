Fed's Lacker says will go into September policy meeting 'with an open mind'

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, participates in a session titled, "Help or Harm: Central Bank Monetary Policies at the Outer Limits" NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - The head of the Richmond Federal Reserve said on Friday he would go into the Sept. 16-17 Fed policy meeting with an open mind over whether to raise interest rates this month.

“I‘m always open to listening to my colleagues in the meeting,” Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who had earlier in the day advocated for hiking interest rates soon, told reporters. “Otherwise we can just do these things by notation vote. And so I‘m going in with an open mind.”