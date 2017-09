Richmond Fed's Lacker cancels speech due to illness

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeff Lacker reacts during an interview with Reuters reporters in Washington January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker canceled a speech scheduled for Monday because he was suffering from bronchitis, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Lacker, who is a voting member on the Fed’s policy setting board this year, was due to discuss early childhood education and then take questions from the audience.

His prepared remarks, which were to be delivered by another official from the bank, had no comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy of monetary policy.