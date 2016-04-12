Fed's Lacker says faster inflation merits further rate hikes

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining How the Dodd-Frank Act Could Result in More Taxpayer-Funded Bailouts" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WILMINGTON, NC (Reuters) - Recent signs that U.S. inflation is accelerating give the Federal Reserve a good reason to raise interest rates, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices outside food and energy have risen more quickly in recent months, gaining 1.7 percent in the 12 months through February, which was already higher than the median forecast for 2016 given by Fed policymakers last month.

This has made “a persuasive case for increasing the target range for the federal funds rate,” Lacker said in prepared remarks before college students in North Carolina.

Policymakers at the U.S. central bank cut their forecasts in March for how many interest rate hikes are likely to be needed this year, but Lacker said this was unnecessary.

Lacker, who appears to be in a small minority of Fed policymakers pressing firmly for a resumption in gradual interest rate hikes, argued that firming labor markets and consumer spending would continue to power economic growth and that the tumult in global financial markets earlier in the year did little to slow the economy.

“My sense is that the less leisurely but still gradual pace of target rate increases that FOMC participants submitted at year-end is still more likely to be appropriate,” Lacker said.