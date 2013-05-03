FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lacker: Fed should get out of MBS, avoid overstimulating housing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 3, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 4 years

Lacker: Fed should get out of MBS, avoid overstimulating housing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker speaks during the Charlotte Chamber's Economic Outlook Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - A recovery in the housing market means the Federal Reserve should think about how to reduce its holdings of mortgage-backed securities over time in order to avoid creating another bubble in real estate, a top central banker said on Friday.

“The housing market seems like it is recovering quite well at this point. At some point, I think the recovery we’ve seen in the housing market means we ought to be thinking about shifting our portfolio away from mortgage-backed securities,” said Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker.

He said the timeframe for this shift should be “a couple of years,” and could involve using payments from maturing MBS to buy U.S. Treasury notes, rather than rolling them back into MBS, as well as reducing the pace of MBS buying.

“If we don‘t, I think there is a risk we are going to overdo it and overstimulate the housing market, and we’ve seen what a disaster that can be,” Lacker, a longstanding opponent of the Fed’s purchases of MBS, told reporters after giving a speech.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.