Past Fed tightening cycles have been volatile: Lacker

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining How the Dodd-Frank Act Could Result in More Taxpayer-Funded Bailouts" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

ASHEVILLE N.C. (Reuters) - Investors need to consider that past Federal Reserve interest-rate rises have led to volatility, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday, adding that the Fed’s slow and predictable 2004-2006 tightening cycle “may have boxed us in.”

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said that there were a number of possible scenarios that sound investors should take into account.

“There have been times that we initiated rate changes in which there is a fair amount of volatility accompanying the process,” he told a business audience here.