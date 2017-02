NEWARK, Del. A big U.S. retreat by Donald Trump's White House from low international trade barriers could significantly hurt U.S. economic growth, Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said on Tuesday.

"A quantitatively significant retreat from lower trade tariffs and barriers has the potential to be a significant impediment to growth," Lacker, who will retire from the U.S. central bank in September, told reporters.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)