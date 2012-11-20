Lacker eyes concerns if Fed must rapidly sell assets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he can foresee hesitation among fellow U.S. central bank policymakers if it becomes necessary to “rapidly” sell the Fed’s still-growing stock of assets.

“The larger we make our balance sheet the riskier the exit becomes,” said Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, an inflation hawk who has dissented this year at every meeting as the central bank retained or ramped up accommodative policies.