Lacker eyes concerns if Fed must rapidly sell assets
#Business News
November 20, 2012 / 2:52 PM / 5 years ago

Lacker eyes concerns if Fed must rapidly sell assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he can foresee hesitation among fellow U.S. central bank policymakers if it becomes necessary to “rapidly” sell the Fed’s still-growing stock of assets.

“The larger we make our balance sheet the riskier the exit becomes,” said Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, an inflation hawk who has dissented this year at every meeting as the central bank retained or ramped up accommodative policies.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish

