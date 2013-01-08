FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lacker sees inflation risk next year
January 8, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Lacker sees inflation risk next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, speaks during the Charlotte Chamber's Economic Outlook Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s latest stimulus plan will not do much to boost growth and raises the risk of inflation next year, Richmond Fed Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said in a speech on Monday that largely echoed remarks on Friday.

“It is unlikely that the Federal Reserve can push real growth rates materially higher than they otherwise would be, on a sustained basis,” he told a business group.

“I see an increased risk, given the course the committee has set, that inflation pressures emerge and are not thwarted in a timely way. I see material upside risks to inflation in 2014 and beyond, given the current trajectory for monetary policy,” he said.

Reporting By Rick Rothacker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
