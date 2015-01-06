FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed appoints new head of monetary affairs division
#Business News
January 6, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Fed appoints new head of monetary affairs division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Tuesday that Thomas Laubach would take over as director of the Division of Monetary Affairs.

Laubach, currently associate director of the Fed’s research and statistics branch, succeeds William B. English as head of the monetary affairs unit.

English, a 22-year veteran of the Fed, will remain at the bank as a special adviser to the board on monetary issues and communications.

Laubach worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City from 1997 to 2000 before joining the staff of the Fed board, where he remained until 2008.

After a stint teaching at a German university he rejoined the Fed in 2012 and became a top official in the research branch.

Monetary affairs is perhaps the most influential of the Fed’s divisions. It works directly with the Federal Open Market Committee on the setting of monetary policy and the preparation of the Fed’s policy statements.

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
