Yellen says inquiry into 2012 Fed leak ongoing

(Reuters) - The U.S. central bank’s internal watchdog is probing an alleged leak of confidential information from a 2012 meeting, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen confirmed on Wednesday in her first public comments on the matter.

In early October 2012, Medley Global Advisors told its clients the details of a key Fed meeting a day before the Fed released its own record of the discussion.

At the policy-setting meeting, Fed officials laid the groundwork for the massive bond-buying stimulus they were to roll out later that year. Early knowledge of that discussion could have given some traders an unfair edge.

“It has been reported that our inspector general is engaged in a review at this time of this matter,” Yellen said at a news conference following a two-day policy-setting meeting. She declined to give details, but said she would welcome the review’s conclusions and would cooperate with members of Congress requesting further information about the incident.

Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Republican who is chairman of the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, said in a letter to the Yellen that there is an open criminal investigation into the matter. In the letter he also said that the Fed’s initial internal inquiry was dropped “at the request of several members of the FOMC,” as the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is known.

Yellen on Wednesday said she believes that allegation is untrue. “I don’t know where that piece of information could possibly have come from,” she said.

The probe comes as politicians including Hensarling boost pressure on the Fed to tell the public more about its inner workings, including its decisions about monetary policy.

Yellen on Wednesday reiterated her view that opening the Fed’s inner discussions to public scrutiny too soon after the fact would result in worse outcomes for the economy.

The Fed currently releases minutes of its policy meetings three weeks after the date of its policy decision.