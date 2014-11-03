FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed says loan standards easing, credit demand up in certain areas
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Fed says loan standards easing, credit demand up in certain areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A detail from the front of the United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banks made it easier for Americans to get loans in recent months and demand for credit also increased in areas such as commercial real estate, signs that the U.S. economic recovery is continuing to gain steam.

The assessment was part of the Fed’s quarterly survey of senior loan officers, and was based on the responses gathered in the first two weeks after Sept. 30 from 76 U.S. banks and 22 U.S. branches of foreign banks.

Banks reported that the volume of applications received for new retail small business loans over the past year had been close to the midpoint of its range over the past decade.

Moderate net fractions of banks reported stronger demand for auto loans, the Fed said.

Only 19 of the 76 banks that responded to the survey reported that they currently originate subprime auto loans.

A moderate net fraction of large banks reported easing standards on prime residential mortgages. Reported changes in demand for home loans were mixed.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.