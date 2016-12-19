FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed approves rule requiring banks to publicly disclose liquid assets
December 19, 2016 / 8:24 PM / 8 months ago

Fed approves rule requiring banks to publicly disclose liquid assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, U.S. on October 12, 2016.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday finalized a rule requiring big banks to disclose certain liquidity measures for the first time, as part of an effort to make sure they can cover large or rapid withdrawals.

Notably, banks will have to post each quarter the ratio comparing their assets that can quickly be converted to cash to their expected cash outflows during a time of financial stress. They will also have to disclose the consolidated amounts of their high-quality liquid assets and their projected net cash outflow amounts over a 30-day stress period.

Deadlines for banks to comply with the new requirement range from April 2017 through Oct. 18, the Fed said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

