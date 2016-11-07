FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Banks tightened lending standards for commercial real estate in third quarter: Fed survey
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 10 months ago

Banks tightened lending standards for commercial real estate in third quarter: Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banks tightened standards on commercial real estate loans during the third quarter but left lending practices for commercial and industrial loans virtually unchanged overall, according to a survey of loan officers released on Monday by the Federal Reserve.

For households, some banks reported easing lending standards on mortgages eligible for purchase by government-sponsored enterprises and some other types of mortgages. However, consumer loans remained much like the previous quarter.

On commercial real estate, "significant net fractions of banks reported tightening standards for construction and land development loans and loans secured by multifamily residential properties," the survey said.

The Fed survey covered the third quarter of 2016, and included the responses of 69 domestic banks and 21 U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.