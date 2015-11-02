FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed survey shows banks easing mortgage lending standards
November 2, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Fed survey shows banks easing mortgage lending standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of a new subdivision of recently sold single family homes in San Marcos, California October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banks lowered lending standards for U.S. mortgages in the third quarter and a modest share of them made it easier for households to get credit card and auto loans, according to a survey of loan officers released on Monday by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank said the easing of standards for mortgages applied to loans that qualified to be guaranteed by state-run mortgage finance firms as well as for those that met government standards on borrowers’ ability to pay.

The Fed survey covered the third quarter of 2015, and included the responses of 69 domestic banks and 23 U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

