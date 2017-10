Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on Tuesday downplayed the risk that the U.S. central bank’s stimulus policies are contributing to financial instability.

“I don’t believe at the moment that we have any deep asset class markets that are showing signs of bubble characteristics,” he told reporters after a speech.