Fed's Lockhart: 'gradual' rate hikes means not at every meeting
August 24, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lockhart: 'gradual' rate hikes means not at every meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

BERKELEY, Calif. (Reuters) - Once the Federal Reserve begins raising rates, it is unlikely to keep doing so at every subsequent policy-setting meeting, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said Fed rate hikes are likely to be gradual.

“I expect gradual to mean something other than every meeting,” Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said in Berkeley, California, Yellen’s home town. The last time the Fed raised rates it did so by a quarter of a percentage point each time. Lockhart said the Fed could raise rates in smaller increments, or could skip meetings in between rate hikes.

The exact meaning is under consideration, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
