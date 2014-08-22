FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barring 'very, very strong data,' Fed's Lockhart sees mid-2015 hike
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Barring 'very, very strong data,' Fed's Lockhart sees mid-2015 hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Only signs of a much stronger U.S. economy will lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates before the middle of next year, a top Fed policymaker said on Friday.

Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said he still felt the economy would probably strengthen enough for a mid-2015 tightening to be “sensible.”

“If we see very, very strong data, and they exceed expectations, then I think it could possibly be moved forward,” Lockhart told network CNBC in an interview from a central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Lockhart does not have a vote this year on the Fed’s policy-setting board but he participates in its discussions and is considered to be near the center of the central bank’s policy spectrum. He will have a vote on that board next year.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
