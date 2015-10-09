FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed official criticizes fiscal 'drama' in Congress
October 9, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Fed official criticizes fiscal 'drama' in Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve policymaker waded into the political debate over a possible U.S. default or government shutdown, saying on Friday that such fiscal “drama” in Washington hurts confidence in the economy.

“To have a lot of drama around our fiscal affairs - that either a government shutdown or, even worse, a default on national debt is even possible - is not good for confidence,” Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told journalists and students in New York.

He suggested politicians deal with these risks “in an orderly way” and “put them to bed.”

The U.S. Congress faces a deadline to lift the debt limit on Nov. 5 and another potential shutdown threat in December.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

