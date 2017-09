CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta Dennis Lockhart listens during a presentation at the American Economic Association Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (Reuters) - The U.S. economic recovery has been slow and frustrating and the United States is not yet close to an “optimal employment picture,” Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

Addressing an audience of bankers and business people, the U.S. central banker added he didn’t believe the U.S. stock market was in “bubble territory.”