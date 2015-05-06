FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart says still sees mid-year rate hike as appropriate
#Business News
May 6, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lockhart says still sees mid-year rate hike as appropriate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BATON ROUGE, La (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Dennis Lockhart said he still expects it will be appropriate to raise interest rates some time in the middle of the year, and that market expectations of a September increase were in “reasonable alignment” with the central bank’s likely path.

“Conditions will be appropriate in the middle of the year,” Lockhart said. “Futures markets for Fed funds seem to have moved from December towards September. That is reasonable alignment with what I believe to be the likely policy outlook.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
