Fed policymaker downplays strong third-quarter U.S. GDP reading
December 5, 2013 / 2:54 PM / 4 years ago

Fed policymaker downplays strong third-quarter U.S. GDP reading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth was strong in the third quarter but it “doesn’t make a trend” and doesn’t suggest the United States has had a breakout in growth, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

A fresh reading on Thursday showed gross domestic product grew at a 3.6 percent annual pace in the latest quarter, up from a previous reading of 2.8 percent and the biggest jump since the beginning of last year.

“The strong third quarter doesn’t make a trend and ... doesn’t drive me to the conclusion that we’ve had a breakout in terms of growth,” said Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, citing “pretty low” ongoing estimates for fourth-quarter growth.

“I am not prepared to interpret the revised third-quarter number as an indication that the economy is on a much stronger track - I think we’re still on that relatively moderate growth track.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
