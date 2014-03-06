FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Lockhart says optimistic on growth after first quarter
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Lockhart says optimistic on growth after first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth will probably pick up later in the year after a soft first quarter, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said bad weather had probably hurt recent data but he thought growth could tick up in the second quarter and was taking an optimistic view.

“By ‘optimistic,’ I mean I expect a resumption of growth after the soft first quarter closer to a 3.0 percent annual pace,” he said in remarks prepared for delivery at Georgetown University.

Lockhart, a centrist at the central bank who does not have a vote on monetary policy this year, said there was a “high bar” for the Fed to reverse course on tapering off its asset purchases but he supported keeping interest rates ultra-low for a while longer to support growth.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.