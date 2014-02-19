FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Fed's Lockhart cites pent-up demand for housing
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 4 years ago

Atlanta Fed's Lockhart cites pent-up demand for housing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Interest rates are favorable for buying a home even though regulatory requirements to qualify for mortgages have tightened, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank chief Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday.

“I think there is pent-up demand that relates to many young people deferring the date of forming their own individual household, and that should ultimately play through to home purchases and building activity,” Lockhart told reporters at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Lockhart said he was not “effusively bullish” on housing but felt there was “still momentum” in the sector.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Macon, Georgia; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.