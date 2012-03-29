Fed's Lockhart says risks from Europe have lessened

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Financial risks to the U.S. economy from the European economic crisis have been reduced, though not taken off the table, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

“I don’t see too much danger coming from Europe through real economy channels and I would say the potential for something coming through financial channels has actually reduced recently,” Lockhart said.

During a panel discussion on the European economic crisis held at the Commerce Club in Atlanta, Lockhart also said risks tied to exports have been lessened for the United States.

“Our exports to Europe and our income from tourism so forth is not so big as to impair the overall recovery in the United States,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart also said there’s no question the U.S. economy is showing signs of recovery and added he thinks the rebound will continue.