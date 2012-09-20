Fed's Lockhart says supported new easing push

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s latest monetary stimulus was necessary to deal with a weak economy and does not pose inflation risks, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

Lockhart said he expects to see positive effects from the Fed’s $40 billion monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities within the next few months, adding that the U.S. central bank should review the program at the end of the year.

“I simply came to the conclusion on a net basis that (it) would help the economy,” Lockhart told reporters after a speech on workforce development. “The potential risks associated with that were not severe and were and will be in the future manageable.”