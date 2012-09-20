FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Lockhart says supported new easing push
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 20, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

Fed's Lockhart says supported new easing push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s latest monetary stimulus was necessary to deal with a weak economy and does not pose inflation risks, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

Lockhart said he expects to see positive effects from the Fed’s $40 billion monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities within the next few months, adding that the U.S. central bank should review the program at the end of the year.

“I simply came to the conclusion on a net basis that (it) would help the economy,” Lockhart told reporters after a speech on workforce development. “The potential risks associated with that were not severe and were and will be in the future manageable.”

Reporting by Carey Gillam; Writing by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.