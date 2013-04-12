Fed's Lockhart decries "agonizingly slow" recovery from crisis

Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Charles Evans (L), President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, take part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on Friday decried the “agonizingly slow” recovery from the financial crisis, but steered clear of comments on the outlook for monetary policy or the economy.

“It tested the country’s overall economic resilience,” Lockhart said in remarks opening the second day of a Fed-sponsored community development research conference. “The bounce back has been agonizing slow, in some respects.”

In his remarks, Lockhart noted the still high level of U.S. unemployment. “Progress in employment is a central aim of the Fed’s current monetary policy stance,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Fed chief had told reporters that it was too soon for the U.S. central bank to consider tapering its bond-buying economic stimulus.