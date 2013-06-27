Fed's Lockhart says stimulus pullback on track despite markets

MARIETTA, Georgia (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve can likely begin reducing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus this year, though market turbulence and low inflation bear watching, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

Global financial markets have been turbulent since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke announced last week the central bank would likely start to dial down the pace of its asset-buying in coming months.

Lockhart said market volatility has the potential to adversely affect the economy, though markets had stabilized in recent days.

“I‘m watching closely to see if there is negative spillover into the real economy -- Main Street,” Lockhart told an event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta.

The low level of inflation, which is now running well below the central bank’s 2 percent goal, is also a potential source of concern.

“It’s arguable that inflation is running too low. It’s possible these low inflation readings indicate an economy that is weaker than I, for one, believe it is,” he said.

“If inflation expectations of the public and those indicated by financial markets soften appreciably, we policymakers would have to re-evaluate the appropriateness of policy for the situation,” Lockhart added.

Lockhart said the economy would not need as much stimulus as the Fed is currently providing with its $85 billion per month in bond purchases if it advances as he expects, with growth picking up slightly, inflation rising gradually and unemployment steadily declining.

“There is no ‘predetermined’ pace of reductions in the asset purchases, nor is the stopping point fixed,” he said.

Lockhart predicted job growth would continue at the recent pace of around 175,000 jobs per month, enough to bring down the jobless rate to 7 percent by the middle of next year.

That’s when Bernanke suggested the Fed would likely draw its quantitative easing program to a close.

Lockhart also reiterated his forecast that the economy should grow between 2 percent and 2.5 percent this year, despite sharp revisions this week to first quarter gross domestic product growth.