Fed's Lockhart says strong jobs report no reason advance rate hike
January 9, 2015 / 5:53 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Lockhart says strong jobs report no reason advance rate hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dennis Lockhart, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, arrives at the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Continued steady jobs growth in the U.S. is no reason for the Federal Reserve to speed ahead with an interest rate increase before the middle of next year, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg.

Lockhart, a centrist who has a vote this year on the Fed’s policy setting committee, spoke after new data showed the unemployment rate dropped in December to 5.6 percent, though wage growth remained weak.

“I don’t see a reason yet to accelerate my assumption of when a policy move might be appropriate,” Lockart added.

The addition of another 252,000 jobs in December confirmed that U.S. growth continues. Lockhart downplayed the slight fall in wages compared to the month before as “potentially noise.”

Lockhart has said he expects an initial interest rate increase would be appropriate by mid-year, though he also said on Friday he would rather err on the side of being “a little bit late” in that initial increase than risk moving before labor markets fully recover.

The fact that wages are not rising more steadily indicates there may still be slack in the labor market.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

