FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Lockhart says ready to support Sept. rate hike: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 4, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Lockhart says ready to support Sept. rate hike: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dennis Lockhart, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart has said it would take “significant deterioration” in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I think there is a high bar right now to not acting, speaking for myself,” Lockhart said in an interview with the newspaper published on Tuesday. “It will take a significant deterioration in the economic picture for me to be disinclined to move ahead.”

His comments add weight to the likelihood of a September rate hike. Lockhart is considered a centrist on the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, and is one of the five regional bank presidents who has a vote on the panel this year.

He had been concerned about the state of the labor market throughout the start of the year, but by early May had indicated a September rate hike was likely. His remarks to the Journal were more emphatic.

“My priors going into the (September) meeting as of today are that the economy is ready and it is an appropriate time to make a change,” he said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.