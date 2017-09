Dennis Lockhart, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, arrives at the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in this August 21, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/David Stubbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A key Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday that recent financial market turbulence made him less resolute over the prospect of hiking U.S. interest rates in September, news agency Market News International reported, citing an interview.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it was “sensible” to not change policy in the midst of a storm, Market News reported.