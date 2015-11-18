Markets now calmed, Fed should soon raise U.S. rates - Lockhart

Dennis Lockhart, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, arrives at the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global financial markets have settled since the August turmoil that caused the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay raising rates, so that it will soon be appropriate to make the policy change, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday.

“I am now reasonably satisfied the situation has settled down... So I am comfortable with moving off zero soon, conditioned on no marked deterioration in economic conditions,” Lockhart told a conference of bankers, traders and regulators.

“I believe it will soon be appropriate to begin a new policy phase,” he said, adding he will monitor economic data between now and a policy meeting on Dec. 15-16.