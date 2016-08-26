FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Lockhart sees up to two rate hikes this year: Bloomberg
#Business News
August 26, 2016 / 1:27 PM / a year ago

Fed's Lockhart sees up to two rate hikes this year: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dennis Lockhart of the Atlanta Fed takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could hike U.S. interest rates at least once and possibly twice before year-end, even in a gradual and cautious approach to policy, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday.

"I can see two rate hikes as possible when I look at the calendar. We have three more (policy-making) meetings this year, so that's possible," he said on Bloomberg TV from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"I can imagine circumstances if we continue to see the economy perform as it has been, in my opinion, [for] at least one this year," he added. "None of that is locked in... we just have to see how the economy seems to be performing."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

