FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fed's Lockhart wants to see more improvement before hiking U.S. rates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 29, 2016 / 12:29 PM / a year ago

Fed's Lockhart wants to see more improvement before hiking U.S. rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dennis Lockhart of the Atlanta Fed takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday he supported the U.S. central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting earlier this month until there was more evidence the economy is approaching the Fed's goal of full employment and 2 percent inflation.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said he expected the Fed would raise interest rates "before long".

"However, I did support the consensus view that before taking the next move, it makes sense to see a little more evidence of progress toward our statutory policy objectives," he said in reference to the Fed's most recent policy statement from its September meeting.

Lockhart's comments were in a prepared speech at an event here sponsored by the Florida Chamber Foundation. He is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, and he will retire from his position in February 2017.

The jobs market has shown further improvement with signs of a modest rise in labor participation, but Lockhart said the longer-term trend is biased toward a decline as more Americans will retire in coming years.

This view on labor participation, together with modest capital spending, would support an expected 2 percent annual growth rate for the U.S. economy, Lockhart said.

"With declining participation - even while the population is growing - and weak investment in capital goods, the country has challenges achieving strong growth," he said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.