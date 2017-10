CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta Dennis Lockhart listens during a presentation at the American Economic Association Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday he had not yet made up his mind on whether further monetary easing is warranted.

“It’s a cost-benefit calculation to consider more monetary stimulus and someone like me has to do his best to really carefully weigh the costs and benefits,” Lockhart told reporters after a speech. “I‘m not finished with (that) processs.”