Fed could taper bond buying when time is right: Lockhart

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying, and could also selectively reduce purchases of either Treasury bonds or mortgage-backed securities, when the time finally comes, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank is currently buying $45 billion worth of Treasuries and an additional $40 billion of MBS per month under its quantitative easing program, dubbed QE3. It is meant to speed up the U.S. economic recovery.