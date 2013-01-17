FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed could taper bond buying when time is right: Lockhart
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fed could taper bond buying when time is right: Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying, and could also selectively reduce purchases of either Treasury bonds or mortgage-backed securities, when the time finally comes, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank is currently buying $45 billion worth of Treasuries and an additional $40 billion of MBS per month under its quantitative easing program, dubbed QE3. It is meant to speed up the U.S. economic recovery.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.