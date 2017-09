Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Charles Evans (L), President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, take part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely follow a slow and cautious approach to raising interest rates and not wed itself to an increase at every meeting once a tightening cycle begins, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

He said the Fed will move slowly “not 25 or 50 basis points at every meeting.”