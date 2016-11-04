Lockhart says bar now high for Fed to not move in December

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - It would take a lot for the Fed to not raise interest rates in December, with a solid employment report on Friday and only one more jobs report before the next policy meeting, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Dennis Lockhart said.

“The momentum in employment is important. It is a good indicator for the overall momentum of the economy," said Lockhart, who is not a voting member of the Fed's policy setting committee this year. "For me there is a relatively high bar, at least in pure economic terms, to not moving in December.”