FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed policymakers now have 'fairly uniform' rate outlook: Lockhart
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 21, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Fed policymakers now have 'fairly uniform' rate outlook: Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers now have a “fairly uniform” outlook about the path of expected monetary policy and the economy, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

The most recent economic projections show a majority of policymakers on the Fed’s interest rate-setting committee expect two rate hikes this year, which Lockhart said shows a common interpretation of recent data.

“The center of the committee is pretty uniform at the moment,” Lockhart told reporters after a speech to the Savannah Rotary Club in Georgia. “That reflects a similar assessment of the momentum of the economy.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.