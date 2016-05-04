Fed's Lockhart: No negative rates in U.S. anytime soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday that he does not see negative interest rates in the United States on the horizon.

“I do not think negative interest rates are in the offing here in the United States anytime soon,” Lockhart said following a speech in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lockhart also said it was too soon to say if negative interest rates in Europe and Japan will be beneficial in the long term.