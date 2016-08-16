FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Two Fed rate hikes 'conceivable' in 2016, September in play: Lockhart
August 16, 2016 / 5:54 PM / a year ago

Two Fed rate hikes 'conceivable' in 2016, September in play: Lockhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dennis Lockhart of the Atlanta Fed takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015.Lucas Jackson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates twice this year, with a move in September a possibility, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.

"I would not rule out September. If the meeting were today, I think the economic data would justify a serious discussion" of whether to raise rates now, Lockhart told reporters after a speech in Knoxville. "It's conceivable we could have two rate increases this year; 2017 depends on how the economy evolves."

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
