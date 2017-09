Dennis Lockhart, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, arrives at the opening reception of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday the risks of the Fed waiting to raise interest rates were not significant, another reason he felt it wise to delay a hike until it was clear that global economic uncertainty would not hurt the U.S. economy.

“I don’t think those risks are significant,” Lockhart said.