JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday that U.S. political uncertainty may be affecting consumer spending.

“What interests me if whether political uncertainty is influencing business investment decisions or consumption,” Lockhart told reporters following a speech in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I am prepared to believe there is some effect,” he added.