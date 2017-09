Dennis Lockhart, President, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Twist and Shout: The Limits of U.S. Monetary Policy" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could consider pulling back on its bond-buying stimulus even earlier than expected if the U.S. economy grows more quickly than anticipated and the jobless rate falls rapidly, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“I would be very open to considering then a faster reduction in purchases,” Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart told reporters.