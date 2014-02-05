FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockhart - Fed in default setting with $10 billion tapers
February 5, 2014 / 8:04 PM / 4 years ago

Lockhart - Fed in default setting with $10 billion tapers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s $10 billion step-downs in asset purchases are the “default mode” although policymakers could adjust the pace if necessary, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.

Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta told reporters a serious material change in the economic outlook, especially for the worse, could make policymakers re-evaluate but he saw a “high probability” of continuity.

The Fed has trimmed back its monthly bond purchases by $10 billion at each of its last two meetings. It also said last week it would extend tests of its overnight reverse repo facility until January 2015.

Lockhart said the Fed could potentially use the repos as a tool to influence short-term rates in future, but they were still an experiment at this stage.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
